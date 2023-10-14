Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $110.43 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.49 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.