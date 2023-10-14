Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

