Private Trust Co. NA Has $918,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $164.21 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.