Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $214,000. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $355.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.51 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

