Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,909,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

