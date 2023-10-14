Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,643,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 68.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 408,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 165,831 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Watsco Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE WSO opened at $382.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.