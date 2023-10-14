Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 450.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $4,129,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,642,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $4,129,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,642,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,576,936.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $740,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.94.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.