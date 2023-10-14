Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $32,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Gartner by 8.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 11.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $358.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.08 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

