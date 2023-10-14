Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $204.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.40.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

