Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $257.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.16 and its 200-day moving average is $285.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

