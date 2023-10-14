Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

JNPR stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.