Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.