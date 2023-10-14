Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $13,752,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $73,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDY opened at $446.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $409.06 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.60.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

