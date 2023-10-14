Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,540 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,165,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,474,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $126.05 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.