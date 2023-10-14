Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

