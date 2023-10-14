Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,156 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $64.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

