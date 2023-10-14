Private Trust Co. NA Sells 511 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

