iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

