Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,810 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

