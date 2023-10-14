Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 1,835 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Waters worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1,719.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.78.

WAT stock opened at $252.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

