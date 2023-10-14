Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $238.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.09.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

