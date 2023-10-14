Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 17,375 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,150,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,000 shares of company stock worth $41,684,410. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on K. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.