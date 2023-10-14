Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $446.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $6,020,524 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.