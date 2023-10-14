Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

