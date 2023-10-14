PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,806 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PDD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CLSA upped their price objective on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $111.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.