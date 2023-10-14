Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 252 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $89.40 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

