Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 247.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

