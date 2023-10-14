Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 125 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC cut their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.42.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.37 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.