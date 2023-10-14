Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $779,000 Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,871,000 after buying an additional 58,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,274,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,554,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,295,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AXS stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

