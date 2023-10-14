Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,679,000 after acquiring an additional 87,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

