Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $385.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $415.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.88 and its 200-day moving average is $371.59.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

