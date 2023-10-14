TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,130,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $119.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $1,136,917.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $1,136,917.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,439,011 shares of company stock valued at $368,111,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

