Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $255.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $177.98 and a 52-week high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

