Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 398 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,829.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 192,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,103,000 after acquiring an additional 182,981 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $317.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.06.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,875 shares of company stock worth $9,810,380. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.79.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

