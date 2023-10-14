B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

