Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trimble by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,906,000 after purchasing an additional 419,395 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

