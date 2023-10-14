Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $97,734,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 225,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after acquiring an additional 167,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

