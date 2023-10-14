Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of WASH stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $437.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $50.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.