Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3,435.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 482,279 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Weis Markets by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weis Markets in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Weis Markets Stock Down 2.4 %

WMK opened at $62.54 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.