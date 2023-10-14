Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Raised by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $200,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $73.84 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,139 shares of company stock worth $907,006. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

