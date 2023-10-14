Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

