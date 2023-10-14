Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
