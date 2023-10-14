Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 896 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Read Our Latest Report on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.