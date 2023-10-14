Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $191.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.08.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

