Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $202,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BLD opened at $237.97 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $307.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLD

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.