Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.6 %

URI opened at $433.05 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $271.05 and a one year high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.13 and its 200-day moving average is $415.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

