Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $256,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

