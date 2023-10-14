Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.21 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,780,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $426.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $320.81 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

