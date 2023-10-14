Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552,603 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 1.5 %

Dover stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.50.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

