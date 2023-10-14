The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $16,268,800,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.6 %

PNC opened at $118.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

