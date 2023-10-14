New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,177 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $26,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,521 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $176.42 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

